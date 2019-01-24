CLOSE
Feature Story
Twitter Reacts To J. Coles' Middle Child {NEW MUSIC}

J.Cole drops the latest single Middle Child from Revenge Of The Dreamers III. “This how I’m coming all year. This how Dreamville coming all 2019″, Cole says.

The Fayetteville, NC native confidently says ,”The Bentley is dirty, my sneakers is dirty, but that’s how I like it; you all on my d*ck”.

Cole makes it clear how he feels about these “beefs” in the music industry; saying, “I won’t beef with a ni**a for nothing. If I smoke a rapper , it’s gon be legit. It won’t be for clout . It won’t be for fame. It won’t be because my shit ain’t sellin’ the same”.

His message focuses on the old and new generations of hip-hop. Cole is the real life child of hip-hop, “Dead in the middle of two generations, I’m big bro and little bro all at once”. As he acknowledges the legends and appreciates the new energy from the young rappers coming up.

Fans took Twitter, showing how they felt after listening to Middle Child with in the first hour of it dropping:

“I’m going to make sure the real ones prevail”

-J. Cole (Middle Child)

