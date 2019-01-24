Blocboy JB Sues Epic Games, ‘Fortnite’ For Stealing “Shoot” Dance

Rappers have begun suing Epic Games, the creator of Fortnite for using their dances without permission or compensation. The latest to do so? Blocboy JB.

The Memphis rapper filed a lawsuit in federal court on Wednesday, telling the Associated Press that he first thought it was cool his moves were in a video game but later felt that the company was appropriating his property. After asking fans on social media, Blocboy, real name James Baker, decided to sue.

JB joins 2 Milly, actor Alfonso Riberio and others who’ve sued Fortnite and Epic Games over dance moves.

Written By: Brandon Caldwell Posted 15 hours ago

