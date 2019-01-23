FUTURE FINALLY RESPONDS TO JAY-Z VERSE

Future Speaks Out!

Future found himself at the butt of a JAY-Z bar when the Brooklyn legend dropped his 2017 project, 4:44. On the track “Kill JAY-Z,” Hov raps: “I don’t even know what you woulda done/ In the future other niggas playin’ football with your son.” The line was clearly a reference to Future and his embattled relationship with the mother of his son, Ciara, and by extension her husband, NFL quarterback Russell Wilson.

Despite future always having something to say about the couple, he wasn’t too thrilled about being used at the expense of a shady line. During an interview with Atlanta’s Hot 107.9, Future exposed how the conversation between himself and Hov. Future said he told Jay, “I come from the streets, you come from the streets…we’re supposed to give it no negative attention for a hotline that’s something that’s always gonna be out.” Looks like Future isn’t phased by the line but he does feel like he could have left that out.