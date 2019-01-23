1 reads Leave a comment
The nominees for the 91st Academy Awards were revealed Tuesday morning.
BEST PICTURE
“Black Panther”
“BlacKkKlansman”
“Bohemian Rhapsody”
“The Favourite”
“Green Book”
“Roma”
“A Star Is Born”
“Vice”
ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
Amy Adams, “Vice”
Marina de Tavira, “Roma”
Regina King, “If Beale Street Could Talk”
Emma Stone, “The Favourite”
Rachel Weisz, “The Favourite”
ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
Mahershala Ali, “Green Book”
Adam Driver, “BlackKKlansman”
Sam Elliott, “A Star Is Born”
Richard E. Grant, “Can You Ever Forgive Me”
Sam Rockwell, “Vice”
FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM
“Capernaum”
“Cold War”
“Never Look Away”
“Roma”
“Shoplifters”
DOCUMENTARY (SHORT)
“Black Sheep”
“End Game”
“Lifeboat”
“A Night at the Garden”
“Period. End of Sentence.”
DOCUMENTARY FEATURE
“Free Solo”
“Hale County This Morning, This Evening”
“Minding the Gap”
“Of Fathers and Sons”
“RBG”
ORIGINAL SONG
“All The Stars” – “Black Panther”
“I’ll Fight” – “RBG”
“Shallow” – “A Star Is Born
“The Place Where Lost Things Go” – “Mary Poppins Returns”
“When A Cowboy Trades His Spurs For Wings” – “The Ballad of Buster Scruggs”
ANIMATED FEATURE FILM
“Incredibles 2”
“Isle of Dogs”
“Mirai”
“Ralph Breaks the Internet”
“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”
FOR THE COMPLETE LIST OF NOMINATIONS: https://www.cnn.com/2019/01/22/entertainment/oscar-nominations-2019/index.html
