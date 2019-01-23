COVINGTON CATHOLIC STUDENT: Wishes He Had “Avoided the Whole Thing”

The Covington Catholic High School student who found himself at the center of a national debate after he was featured facing off with a Native American activist in front of the Lincoln Memorial in a video that went viral last week, now says that he wishes he “could have avoided the whole thing.”

But Nick Sandmann told NBC’s Savannah Guthrie that he still doesn’t think he did anything wrong. “As far as standing there, I had every right to do so,” he said.

The junior at the all-boys Covington Catholic High School in Kentucky said, “My position is that I was not disrespectful to Mr. Phillips. I respect him, I would like to talk to him.” He then added, “I mean, in hindsight, I wish we could’ve walked away and avoided the whole thing.” (NBC News)

Fasho thoughts:

Maybe this will be a learning moment for all involved.

Sandmann and his classmates were in D.C. for the March for Life anti-abortion rally.

Covington High School was shutdown on Tuesday “due to threats of violence.”

