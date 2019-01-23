Donald Trump Is A Poet

Wednesday, President Donald Trump tweeted, “BUILD A WALL & CRIME WILL FALL! ” After the tweet, many joined in to add their poetic skills.

BUILD A WALL & CRIME WILL FALL! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 23, 2019

Documentary film maker, Jeremy Newberger tweeted, “LET GIULIANI TALK & TRUMP WONT WALK”. He didn’t stop there, he continues,” BRIBE PORN STARS & GO BEHIND BARS”.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

BRIBE PORN STARS & GO BEHIND BARS — Jeremy Newberger (@jeremynewberger) January 23, 2019

There were tweets that expressed what Trump used to say during his campaign ; “I like this rhyme better : ‘MEXICO WILL PAY, YOU USED TO SAY’’, Roland Scahill tweeted.

I like this rhyme better : ‘MEXICO WILL PAY, YOU USED TO SAY’ — Roland Scahill (@rolandscahill) January 23, 2019

Even tweets came in from Satan and Jesus, Satan tweets, “Not how it’ll work son”. Jesus responds , “Trump and his supporters are just doing as I preached: “Build a wall to divide yourself from the less fortunate…”

Trump and his supporters are just doing as I preached: "Build a wall to divide yourself from the less fortunate, you racist asshats." pic.twitter.com/9N4kH8nXLt — Jesus Christ (@SonOfGodAndMan) January 23, 2019

Tony Posnanski tweeted, “Impeach this guy & let him cry”. All the responses seemed to make clever rhythms, like “Ignore the yam, it’s just a scam”.

IGNORE THE YAM, IT’S JUST A SCAM! — 🌊 twiztwit (@twiztwit) January 23, 2019

Many even game him a rap name, calling him “the Notorious B.I.G.O.T.”

Others’ had there own poems for Trump, “There once was a crook from Manhattan. Who’s coffers he needed to fatten. He became Putin’s stooge Endorsed by The Nuge And our Democracy has started to flatten.”

There once was a crook from Manhattan

Who’s coffers he needed to fatten

He became Putin’s stooge

Endorsed by The Nuge

And our Democracy has started to flatten — GDUB1972 (@gdub1972) January 23, 2019

Looks like Trump is showing his passion, ‘P’ was for Poet; not President.

Victoria Said It

Donald Trump Is A Poet was originally published on hiphopnc.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: