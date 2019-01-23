Cardi B Lands Vegas Residency

3 reads Leave a comment
Cardi B continues to win! Her latest win is she locked down a Vegas residency at The Palms.
According to Page Six Cardi will be joining G-Eazy, Kaskade and Skrillex, among additional performers, who will all have residencies. Cardi’s residency will begin in the spring at KAOS. The club is amphitheater style with a 360 rotating DJ booth. KAOS is opening in April after a $690 renovation is completed. Tickets are available for some events already
