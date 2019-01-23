Fans are buzzing about Kylie Jenner’s post-pregnancy picture on Instagram, in the black and white photo Jenner is seen squatting and showing off her post-baby body, but it’s the caption that’s got everyone in a frenzy.

“extraño a mi esposo,” Kylie captioned the photo which is Spanish for “I miss my husband,” this lead fans to think that Kylie and Travis Scott are married.

Jenner has called Scott her “hubby” before on social media, however, no one is sure if she means it or if it’s just a pet name. Kanye tweeted about Scott being his brother-in-law, but he deleted the tweet soon after posting it.

Did Kylie Jenner Just Confirm Her Marriage to Travis Scott? was originally published on hot1079philly.com

