Covington Catholic Student Speaks On The Today Show

Covington Catholic student Nick Sandmann was interviewed by TODAY Show anchor Savannah Guthrie this week, which aired this morning (January 23). Sandmann said he didn’t see anything wrong with looking at Native American elder Nathan Phillips with a smug, smarmy look as he claimed to “stand his ground” the same way Mr. Phillips did. The Covington Catholic junior did admit that they should have walked away when first approached by Black Hebrew Israelites. When asked did he think the MAGA hats drew the wrong type of attention, Sandmann said he purchased the hat in Washington from a street vendor. This entire situation speaks to how bad the lack of compassion, understanding and respect for one another currently is in this country.

