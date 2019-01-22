CLOSE
Yes: Restaurants Offering Free Discounts To Workers Affected By Government Shutdown

The real MVPs.

New York - Potbelly Sandwich Shop IPO

Source: Ramin Talaie / Getty

The partial government shutdown has officially lasted over a month making it the longest federal government shutdown in American history.

A lot of people are suffering because of the shutdown with close to 800,000 employees around the U.S. going without pay. Folks relying on certain government services are also suffering, leaving many people at their wits’ end.

Luckily, certain restaurants around the U.S. are offering discounts and free deals for people impacted by the shutdown.

Check out the national offers below as posted by Thrillist.com, then scroll down for the state by state specials!

National

Farm Burger

The scoop: All eleven locations are offering a free chicken burger, fries, and an iced tea every Friday to furloughed workers who show a government ID.

When: Every Friday until the shutdown is over

 

Potbelly

The scoop: All Potbelly locations across the country are offering buy-one-get-one-free (BOGO) sandwiches to federal employees carrying their ID.

When: January 23-27

 

Sky Zone

The scoop: Federal government employees and their families can go to the trampoline park for a free visit if they show their government ID. They can bring up to three family members to get a free 60-minute jump per day.

When: Tuesday through Thursday until January 31

 

Alabama

Sylvia’s Biscuits & Popboys

The scoop: Sylvia’s is offering free meals for federal employees who aren’t being paid right now.

When: Until the shutdown is over

Where: Mobile

 

Alaska

Kaladi Brothers Coffee

The scoop: All federal employees out of work get a free Red Goat brewed coffee in any size with free refills all day.

When: Until the shutdown is over

Where: Anchorage, Soldotna, Wasilla

 

Arizona

Hopdoddy

The scoop: Throughout the shutdown, furloughed workers will get 25% off their check when they flash their government ID. They’ll get a full meal on the house on January 23. The meal will include fries, a burger and a non-alcoholic beverage.

When: Ongoing, free meal January 23

Where: Phoenix, Scottsdale

 

California

The Burger Spot 1

The scoop: Once a week throughout the shutdown, government employees and family can get a free meal.

When: Until the shutdown ends

Where: Cypress

 

Hilltop Coffee + Kitchen

The scoop: Until the shutdown is over a federal ID will get you a small coffee and two beignets for $2.

When: Until the shutdown ends

Where: Los Angeles

 

Hopdoddy

The scoop: Throughout the shutdown, furloughed workers will get 25% off their check when they flash their government ID. They’ll get a full meal on the house on January 23. The meal will include fries, a burger and a non-alcoholic beverage.

When: Ongoing, free meal January 23

Where: El Segundo, Newport Beach, Playa Vista, Tustin

 

Rock and Brews

The scoop: TSA employees can grab a free pulled pork sandwich or salad at the chain owned by Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley of KISS. However, the locations inside LAX are not participating.

When: Until the shutdown ends

Where: Buena Park, Carson, Corona, Downey, Highland, Ontario, Rancho Cucamonga, Redondo Beach, El Segundo, Tustin, Vacaville

 

Silvio’s BBQ

The scoop: Federal employees can get a free lunch all days of the week. The first 20 to show up between 11:30am and 12:30pm can get their choice of a chicken or veggie bahia rice bowl.

When: January 14 – until shutdown ends

Where: Hermosa Beach

 

Taco Pete

The scoop: Show a government ID and you’ll get two orders of french fries, two sodas, and a box of eight tacos.

When: Ongoing

Where: Los Angeles

 

Colorado

Hopdoddy

The scoop: Throughout the shutdown, furloughed workers will get 25% off their check when they flash their government ID. They’ll get a full meal on the house on January 23. The meal will include fries, a burger and a non-alcoholic beverage.

When: Ongoing discount, free meal January 23

Where: Denver

 

Poor Richard’s Downtown

The scoop: Government employees who aren’t being paid and their families can get free meals at Poor Richard’s.

When: Ongoing

Where: Colorado Springs

 

Florida

15 South Ristorante Enoteca

The scoop: With a valid ID, government employees can get a free meal from a special menu.

When: every Friday until the shutdown ends, 4:30-7pm

Where: Sarasota

 

Seminole Casino Coconut Creek

The scoop: Furloughed workers and a guest can get a free lunch between 11am and 4pm at the casino’s Fresh Harvest buffet once a day, up to five times per week, according to the Sun Sentinel. Then you can grab dinner once a week at Sorrisi, the casino’s Italian restaurant. This offer is valid between 5-11pm on Fridays and Saturdays. The offer is open to furloughed employees of Homeland Security, Treasury, Interior, State, HUD, Transportation, Justice, Agriculture, and Commerce departments.

When: Through January 31

Where: Coconut Creek

 

Hawaii

Rock and Brews

The scoop: TSA employees can grab a free pulled pork sandwich or salad at the chain owned by Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley of KISS. However, the locations inside LAX are not participating.

When: Until the shutdown ends

Where: Paia

 

Indiana

BurgerFuel

The scoop: A BurgerFuel employee says that the Indianapolis location is offering 25% off meals for furloughed workers with a valid government ID.

When: Until the shutdown ends

Where: Indianapolis

 

Condado Tacos

The scoop: Condado will serve free tacos to furloughed government employees. No purchase is necessary, but you will have to show a valid government ID. The offer is valid at all ten Condado locations.

When: January 16-23

Where: Indianapolis

 

The Libertine

The scoop: Local restaurateur Neal Brown is offering deals at three of his restaurants (including the restaurants Pizzology and Ukiyo below). “I know there are a lot of people who are going through a rough time right now,” Brown told WTHR. Federal workers with a valid ID will get a meal on the house.

When: Until the shutdown ends

Where: Indianapolis

 

Pizzology

The scoop: Same as the details from Libertine above.

When: Until the shutdown ends

Where: Carmel

 

Ukiyo

The scoop: Same as the details from Libertine above.

When: Until the shutdown ends.

Where: Indianapolis

 

Kentucky

Smokin’ This and That BBQ

The scoop: It’s not completely clear, but if you’re a local government employee who is not being paid during the shutdown, Smokin’ This is there to assist. WLWT reports that they’ve been serving over 100 customers.

When: Until the shutdown ends

Where: Florence

 

Maryland

Jaleo

The scoop: Grab a free flauta de jamon serrano daily between 2-5pm if you’re carrying your government ID.

When: Daily until the shutdown ends, 2-5pm

Where: Bethesda

 

Michigan

Bayside Market

The scoop: Members of the coast guard, who are working without pay, can have their groceries covered as long as they show their ID. The community came together to donate and make sure the store is able to provide this service.

When: Until the government shutdown ends

Where: Traverse City

 

Java Joe’s Cafe

The scoop: Members of the Coast Guard stationed in St. Ignace, as well as Homeland Security and National Forest Service employees can grab free breakfast at Java Joe’s.

When: Daily until the government shutdown ends

Where: Saint Ignace

 

Minnesota

Alamo Drafthouse Cinema

The scoop: All month long, furloughed workers can catch a movie for free. The offer is valid Monday through Thursday and is not good on any “specialty programming.” Present your government ID and you’ll get one free movie ticket.

When: Throughout January

Where: Woodbury

 

Birchwood Cafe

The scoop: Restaurant is offering a free meal for furloughed workers, their partner, and children once per day as long as the shutdown goes on. “We hope that we can provide some comfort to those experiencing financial hardship during this reckless shutdown,” Birchwood wrote in a post on Facebook.

When: January 19-the end of the shutdown

Where: Minneapolis

 

Brake Bread

The scoop: “If government shutdowns are affecting your grocery bill, get in here for free bread,” the bakery said on Facebook.

When: Until the shutdown ends

Where: St. Paul

 

Funky Grits

The scoop: Twin Cities workers impacted by the government shutdown (they specify contractors as well, who are without work and not getting back pay) can receive 50% off their entire order.

When: “Offer will continue as long as the federal government isn’t”

Where: Minneapolis

 

Herbivorous Butcher

The scoop: Government employees get 20% off orders of the butcher’s vegan cheeses and meats.

When: Till the shutdown ends.

Where: Minneapolis

 

Punch Bowl Social

The scoop: Flash your government ID before ordering, and you’ll get a 25% discounton your meal.

When: Ongoing

Where: St. Louis Park

 

Missouri

Walnut Grill O’Fallon

The scoop: Throughout the shutdown, furloughed workers and their children can order a free sandwich, salad, or flatbread pizza with a non-alcoholic beverage. The offer is valid once per day and you can order only one item.

When: Until the shutdown ends

Where: O’Fallon

 

New Mexico

Rock and Brews

The scoop: TSA employees are invited to grab a free salad or pulled pork sandwich from the chain owned Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley of KISS.

When: Until the shutdown ends

Where: Albuquerque

 

New York

Melba’s Restaurant

The scoop: The Harlem restaurant is offering a free sit-down meal for any furloughed worker. “Witnessing the personal and economic effects of this government shutdown across the country is devastating,” said owner Melba Wilson. “We want to provide a few minutes of comfort for these government employees, some of whom have not received a paycheck in weeks.” The buffet provided will include BBQ chicken, southern fried catfish, peas and rice, sauteed string beans, and more. They will also have vegan options.

When: January 22, 11am-3pm

Where: New York City

 

North Carolina

Trophy Brewing & Pizza / State of Beer

The scoop: Trophy is offering a free meal to furloughed workers at all their locations, including The State of Beer. Show your ID to participate. At the main Trophy Brewing & Pizza location, workers can get a free large pizza or a free small pizza if there are two or more people together.

When: Until the shutdown is over

Where: Raleigh

 

Ohio

Condado Tacos

The scoop: Condado will be serving free tacos to furloughed government employees. No purchase is necessary, but you will have to present your government ID. The offer is valid at all ten Condado locations, three of which are located in Ohio.

When: January 16-23

Where: Beachwood, Cincinnati, Columbus

 

Lago East Bank

The scoop: Government employees affected by the shutdown and their families can get a free order of pasta and meatballs.

When: January 9-until the shutdown is over

Where: Cleveland

 

Oklahoma

Hopdoddy

The scoop: Throughout the shutdown, furloughed workers will get 25% off their check when they flash their government ID. They’ll get a full meal on the house on January 23. The meal will include fries, a burger and a non-alcoholic beverage.

When: Ongoing discount, free meal January 23

Where: Nichols Hills, Oklahoma City

 

Oregon

Rogue Pubs

The scoop: Every Rogue Pub along the Oregon coast will be increasing the discount for members of the Coast Guard and their families. They’re getting 50% off food and 25% off beer.

When: January 15 through the end of the shutdown

Where: Astoria, Newport

 

Pennsylvania

Condado Tacos

The scoop: Condado will be serving free tacos to furloughed government employees. No purchase is necessary, but you do have to present your government ID. The offer is valid at all ten Condado locations, though only one is located in Pennsylvania.

When: January 16-23

Where: Pittsburgh

 

South Carolina

Banditos Cantina

The scoop: All federal workers who aren’t getting paid can grab a free order of Banditos tacos when they show a valid government ID.

When: January 9-end of shutdown

Where: Myrtle Beach

 

Tennessee

Hopdoddy

The scoop: Throughout the shutdown, furloughed workers will get 25% off their check when they flash their government ID. They’ll get a full meal on the house on January 23. The meal will include fries, a burger and a non-alcoholic beverage.

When: Ongoing discount, free meal January 23

Where: Memphis, Nashville

 

Texas

Hopdoddy

The scoop: Throughout the shutdown, furloughed workers will get 25% off their check when they flash their government ID. They’ll get a full meal on the house on January 23. The meal will include fries, a burger and a non-alcoholic beverage.

When: Ongoing discount, free meal January 23

Where: Addison, Austin, College Station, Dallas, Euless, Fort Worth, Houston, Round Rock, San Antonio, Southlake

 

Rock and Brews

The scoop: TSA employees are invited to grab a free salad or pulled pork at the chain owned Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley of KISS.

When: Until the shutdown ends

Where: The Colony, San Antonio

 

Virginia

Jaleo

The scoop: Grab a free flauta de jamon serrano daily between 2-5pm if you’re carrying your government ID.

When: daily until the shutdown is over, 2-5pm

Where: Arlingto

 

Washington

Kaladi Brothers Coffee

The scoop: All federal workers out of work get a free Red Goat brewed coffee in any size with free refills all day.

When: Until the shutdown is over

Where: Seattle

 

Washington D.C.

America Eats Tavern

The scoop: America Eats is one of six DC-area restaurants involved in an initiative from chef Jose Andres. From 2-5pm daily, federal workers can be served a free pulled pork sandwich.

When: daily until the shutdown is over, 2-5pm

Where: Washington, DC

 

Beefsteak

The scoop: Furloughed workers can pick up a free beetsteak burger.

When: daily until the shutdown is over, 2-5pm

Where: Washington, DC (Tenleytown, Dupont, and Foggy Bottom locations)

 

China Chilcano

The scoop: Federal employees can grab a free pan con pollo when they show an ID.

When: Daily until the shutdown is over, 2-5pm

Where: Washington, DC

 

Jaleo

The scoop: Pick up a free flauta de jamon serrano daily between 2-5pm if you show your government ID.

When: Daily until the shutdown ends, 2-5pm

Where: Washington, DC

 

Kraft Grocery Store

The scoop: Kraft food has put together a pop-up grocery store where furloughed employees can pick up a free bag of groceries. More details here.

When: January 16-20

Where: Washington, DC

 

Oyamel

The scoop: Come by for a free torta suadro once you show your ID.

When: Daily until the shutdown is over, 2-5pm

Where: Washington, DC

 

Zaytinya

The scoop: Pick up a free order of chicken shawarma with your government ID.

When: Daily until the shutdown is over, 2-5pm

Where: Washington, DC

 

Other Food Deals

Below are some other deals that offer free food in the month of January. They aren’t necessarily related to the shutdown, but it’s free sooo…

Bruegger’s Bagels

The deal: From open until 11am, members of Bruegger’s Bagels Inner Circle (or if you just secure the offer off its website), you can enjoy three free bagels with any purchase. That means you can buy a coffee and secure a trio of bagels.

When: January 31

 

Jack in the Box

The deal: Use the Jack in the Box app to get a free chicken sandwich or free hamburger with any purchase in honor of National Opposite Day.

When: January 25-27

 

Carrabba’s Italian Grill

The deal: Buy one of Carrabba’s three signature dishes and you’ll receive a free order of lasagne or spaghetti to take home.

When: January 22-31

Yes: Restaurants Offering Free Discounts To Workers Affected By Government Shutdown was originally published on globalgrind.com

