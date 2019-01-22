Basketball Wives LA star Jackie Christie debuted a bold new do on social media this weekend, leaving her fans with their jaws on the floor. Jackie traded in her weaves for a freshly shaven and smooth head of no hair.

Some followers clowned Jackie’s new look while some praised the reality star and called her “pretty.”

“She looks good,” one fan wrote. “I think this fits her. The wigs just didn’t hit on her. She looks beautiful,” wrote another.

Christie’s new look comes on the heels of Evelyn Lozada tweeting that she will be coming back to reality TV.

We start filming this week ❤️🙏🏽 https://t.co/EaaE0iG5Ig — Evelyn Lozada (@EvelynLozada) January 15, 2019

Jackie Christie Debuts Bald New Look was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

