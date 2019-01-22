CLOSE
Covington Catholic To Remain Closed Until Police Says It’s Safe

Covington Catholic will remain closed until law enforcement deems the school safe to reopen. In a statement released by the Diocese of Covington, the reason for closing is numerous threats of violence made against the school in the wake of the controversial viral video that leaked over the weekend:

 

“Due to threats of violence and the possibility of large crowds the Diocese was advised to close Covington Catholic High School, the Diocesan Curia and neighboring Covington Latin School. We thank law enforcement officers for their protection and will reopen when they say it is safe to do so.”

 

Covington Catholic student Nicholas Sandmann (the one directly facing Native American elder Nathan Phillips in the initial viral video) will be interviewed tomorrow morning on NBC’s Today show by Savannah Guthrie.

