Maryann Rolle, a Bahamian restaurateur who was prominently featured in Netflix’s FYRE documentary (which retells the debacle that took place in 2017) tells TMZ she’s not quite ready to accept his apology after festival owner and Ja Rule‘s business partner Billy McFarland stiffed her out of thousands of dollars, leaving her to dip into her life savings and pay workers out of her own pocket.

SOURCE: TMZ

