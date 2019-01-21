CLOSE
More Footage Of Confrontation Between Native Americans & Covington Students

The confrontation between Covington Catholic High School students and Native American war veteran Nathan Phillips went viral all weekend long. But now, more facts are coming out about this situation that transpired last Friday (January 18). The Covington Catholic students participated in the March For Life rally in Washington on Friday, but as they waited for the Rally For Indigenous People to end, that’s when the confrontation between Black Hebrew Israelites and the Covington Catholic students broke out. Nathan Phillips then attempted to step in between the situation to diffuse it, and that’s where the initial viral video begins. Phillips approached the boys, not the other way around as we thought in the initial video. But, some of the boys were still engaging in inappropriate behavior, reportedly shouting racial epithets.

