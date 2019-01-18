NBA Star CJ McCollum & Li-Ning Hosting Pop Up In Portland

Portland Trailblazers guard CJ McCollum is showing off his new signature kicks this weekend. The star shooting guard and Li-Ning are hosting a pop-up shop in Portland this weekend (Jan. 19/20) where fans will be able to pick up his new shoe.

The Chinese sportswear brand’s entire Li-Ning’s 2019 product line, which counts McCollum’s signature shoe, the YuShuai 12., as part of the collection, will be available. It’s reportedly the first time Portland fans will be able to pick up the goods stateside.

The pop-up will be at Portland sneaker shop Index, located in Portland’s Old Chinatown district. The YuShuai 12 will cost $160 and will be in limited numbers.

The shop open Saturday (Jan. 19) at 1pm and the event will go on until 7pm. Things kick off Sunday at 11 am.

