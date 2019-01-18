CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

The Migos Star In New Commercial For Mountain Dew [Video]

The Migos are officially getting that commercial money for real...

10 reads
Leave a comment
Migos x Mountain Dew

Source: PepsiCo / PepsiCo

You know once a soft drink company decides to put you, on you done made it. Snd now that Bill O’Reilly is officially sidelined due to his predatory ways there’s no one around to cockblock rap stars from securing that bag.

That being said the Migos are officially on as they have found themselves as the latest spokespersons for Mountain Dew and are even featured in the green soda’s latest commercial.

Starring alongside Philadelphia 76ers superstar Joel Embiid, Quavo, Offset and Takeoff seem to enjoy themselves as they premier their latest cut “Position To Win” while promoting what Skip Bayless refers to as “the nectar of the gods.” It’s a pretty entertaining video. Check it out below.

The Migos Star In New Commercial For Mountain Dew [Video] was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Chris Brown Has Filed A Defamation Suit Against…
 16 hours ago
01.25.19
Senate Blocks Two Plans To End Government Shutdown
 19 hours ago
01.25.19
Kenya Moore Flaunts Her Post-Baby Body For Her…
 20 hours ago
01.25.19
RAY J SIGNS A 7 FIGURE DEAL FOR…
 20 hours ago
01.24.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close