We are 28 days into the Government shutdown, and Our POTUS is in no rush to open up the government any time soon. With 800,000 workers being out of work and out of pay, there are a bunch of things affected from immigration applications, longer lines at TSA, federal employees being evicted from their homes. Also SNAP, EBT card, and food assistance may come to a screeching halt in March. But as for January and February the food assistance will be given out by the end of January, so if you see more on your card thats for February and January combined.

Be advised be mindful of how you shop, and the foods you are buying. So the the stamps will also you thought the month of February. As for now no word on whether or not we will get food assistance in March.

Courtesy of Franklin County Job and Family Services Director Joy Bivens

Government Shutdown Affecting Your Food Assistance was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com