CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Future Releases His Allegedly Final Album on Epic, ‘The WIZRD’ [Listen]

Future drops his first studio album in two years, but was it worth the wait?

1 reads
Leave a comment

View this post on Instagram

#THEWIZRD OUT NOW

A post shared by Future Hendrix (@future) on

It’s been two years since Future‘s dropped his last studio albums Future and Hndrxx, and though he has released a mixtape and made a few guest appearances to keep his name buzzing on these streets, fans have been waiting patiently for a new label backed project. And just like that the dry spell comes to an end as the ATL representative finally releases his seventh LP The WIZRD.

Featuring production from the likes of ATL Jacob, Southside, and TM88 amongst others, The WIZRD comes in at 20 cuts deep and bolsters just three guest appearances: Young Thug, Gunna, and Travis Scott. In other words, you’re gonna be getting a whole lotta Future.

This also marks the last album that Future owes his label, Epic Records. Will Future go out and start his own label or will he sign with another label for a lucrative deal? Only time will tell but until then check out The WIZRD below and let us know your thoughts on the album.

Photo: WENN.com

Future Releases His Allegedly Final Album on Epic, ‘The WIZRD’ [Listen] was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
What Took So Long?: R. Kelly Dropped By…
 2 hours ago
01.18.19
Dave Chappelle Recalls How He Hilariously Clapped Back…
 3 hours ago
01.18.19
Smoke Detector: Casanova 2X G Checks Soulja Boy…
 3 hours ago
01.18.19
Future Releases His Allegedly Final Album on Epic,…
 3 hours ago
01.18.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close