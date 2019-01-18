Future Releases His Allegedly Final Album on Epic, ‘The WIZRD’ [Listen]

It’s been two years since Future‘s dropped his last studio albums Future and Hndrxx, and though he has released a mixtape and made a few guest appearances to keep his name buzzing on these streets, fans have been waiting patiently for a new label backed project. And just like that the dry spell comes to an end as the ATL representative finally releases his seventh LP The WIZRD.

Featuring production from the likes of ATL Jacob, Southside, and TM88 amongst others, The WIZRD comes in at 20 cuts deep and bolsters just three guest appearances: Young Thug, Gunna, and Travis Scott. In other words, you’re gonna be getting a whole lotta Future.

This also marks the last album that Future owes his label, Epic Records. Will Future go out and start his own label or will he sign with another label for a lucrative deal? Only time will tell but until then check out The WIZRD below and let us know your thoughts on the album.

