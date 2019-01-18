CLOSE
What Took So Long?: R. Kelly Dropped By Sony Records

Can a real reckoning be starting to gain traction.

R Kelly In Concert - Detroit, MI

Source: Scott Legato / Getty

It’s a wrap, finally. R. Kelly has reportedly by dropped by Sony Records. 

Variety reports that the label has decided to severe it ties with the controversial recording artists, whose alleged past and continued history as a sexual predator was rehashed in the recent Surviving R. Kelly documentary.

Nevertheless, although the crooner will no longer be release new music via the label, his back catalog of hits will remain on  RCA/Sony.

RCA, which merged with R. Kelly’s initial recording home of Jive Records in 2007, covers the span of his professional music career, which includes his solo work and as part of R&B group Public Announcement.

Considering the guy’s streams have actually increased since the damning documentary, they’re clearly not trying to give up that revenue. Maybe donate some of those proceeds to charities that help sexually abused women?

Just a thought.

Photo: Getty

Photos
