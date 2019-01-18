CLOSE
Usher Switches Hairstyle Again!

Usher

Source: Rickey Smiley Morning Show / Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Usher has really been feeling himself lately. A few weeks ago he debuted his hot combed straightened hairdo that sent the internet into a tizzy. Now he is debuting a new style, check it out below:

Usher says in the clip, “So my homie just hit me and told that I’m on punishment and I need to turn my IG Story off because y’all just seeing too much sh*t. But I’m just having a lil’ fun and sh*t.”

This is the style that Usher was rocking a few weeks ago. Which one do you like better?

Usher Switches Hairstyle Again! was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

