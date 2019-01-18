CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

GM Workers Endured “Whites Only” Signs, Nooses Plus More [VIDEO]

0 reads
Leave a comment
GM To Idle Five North American Auto Plants, Cutting Thousands Of Jobs

Source: Jeff Swensen / Getty

Marcus Boyd and his co-workers endured racism that would make you think they were in the Deep South of Alabama in 1950. But no, they were working at a General Motors plant in Toledo, Ohio were Boyd say’s they had to work under conditions where black works were referred to as ‘Dan’ (Dumb Ass “N”), whites only signs and nooses at the hands of their so-called white superiors.

Now they are filing a lawsuit against the automaker.

Crazy, Right? Is it really 2019??

Check out their story in the video below:

MORE WITH SAM SYLK LIVE

Sam Sylk's Reality Hour

14 photos Launch gallery

Sam Sylk's Reality Hour

Continue reading Sam Sylk’s Reality Hour

Sam Sylk's Reality Hour

Tune in daily with Sam Sylk for his Reality hour live on air and on 93.1 WZAK Cleveland Facebook live page.

GM Workers Endured “Whites Only” Signs, Nooses Plus More [VIDEO] was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
GM Workers Endured “Whites Only” Signs, Nooses Plus…
 2 hours ago
01.18.19
Dave Chappelle: R Kelly Was Ready To Slap…
 3 hours ago
01.18.19
Kyrie Irving: I Just Called To Say “I’m…
 3 hours ago
01.18.19
Ella Mai “Shot Clock,” Ar’mon and Trey ft.…
 12 hours ago
01.18.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close