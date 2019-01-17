Cincy
HomeCincy

Columbus Designer Magnus Juliano Creates 3D Louis Vuitton Beads

0 reads
Leave a comment
magnus juliano

Source: @mystic_elena / @magnusjuliano

 

Columbus Ohio is #3 in the country for fashion landing just behind New York (#1) and Los Angeles (#2) because of their number of fashion designers, location, and earnings for fashion designers.  Magnus Juliano is one of the many talented designers in the metro so it didn’t come as a surprise to us that his picture went viral of the design he created as an homage to Louis Vuitton menswear designer Virgil Abloh.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

Juliano found his creativity at a young age while growing up in an area of Columbus that didn’t have many resources.   Later in life, he found a love for accessories and wanted to express his style so, he used his creativity to make the things that to wear that he couldn’t find.  Being a true creative, Juliano decided regular beads that most African-Americans wear in their hair weren’t enough style for himself.  He started using materials like pearls, feathers, and leggo’s in his hair.  But one day even that wasn’t enough pushing him to create the Louis Vuitton beads that made his style a viral sensation.

So we sat down with Juliano to find out what goes on in the head of a man from Columbus Ohio that took unconventional materials and made them into beautiful accessories:

Virgil Abloh if you’re reading this we think you should give Magnus Juliano an internship.

 

TRENDING STORY:

Lil Wayne’s Outfit Makes Him This Year’s First Fashion Fail

Flotus Fashion: Michelle Obama’s $3,900 Balenciaga Boots Break The Internet

Virgil Abloh Makes Black History Debuting His First Collection For Louis Vuitton

23 photos Launch gallery

Virgil Abloh Makes Black History Debuting His First Collection For Louis Vuitton

Continue reading Virgil Abloh Makes Black History Debuting His First Collection For Louis Vuitton

Virgil Abloh Makes Black History Debuting His First Collection For Louis Vuitton

Virgil Abloh, creator of Off-White, was appointed Artistic Director to Louis Vuitton and debuted his first collection at Paris Fashion Week on Thursday. Many of our favorite celebs including Rihanna, Naomi Campbell, Diddy, and more came out to see the fashion designer thrive and create Black history! Abloh is the first Black man to be in this position for the luxury French fashion house. The collection featured a lot of white and cream, perfect for summering in Saint Tropez or the Hamptons. He played heavily with material and texture, while integrating pops of color and even pastels. Click through our gallery to see front row images, all the Black models that walked in the show, and more!

The Latest:

Columbus Designer Magnus Juliano Creates 3D Louis Vuitton Beads was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
GM Workers Endured “Whites Only” Signs, Nooses Plus…
 2 hours ago
01.18.19
Dave Chappelle: R Kelly Was Ready To Slap…
 3 hours ago
01.18.19
Kyrie Irving: I Just Called To Say “I’m…
 3 hours ago
01.18.19
Ella Mai “Shot Clock,” Ar’mon and Trey ft.…
 12 hours ago
01.18.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close