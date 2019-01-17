‘John Wick 3’ Trailer Features Dastardly Fades, And Halle Berry [Video]

The first John Wick 3 trailer has arrived, and they can take all our money. The clip features all sorts of gun fades, and co-star Halle Berry, also with guns.

If you want peace, prepare for war. John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum is in theaters May 17. #JohnWick3 pic.twitter.com/ySVOvnzwhJ — John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum (@JohnWickMovie) January 17, 2019

The proper title of the third installment of the rogue assassin franchise starring Keanu Reeves is actually John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum. Starting off where the last film ended, Wick is ex-communicado on the run with a $14 million bounty placed on his head by the High Table.

Despite every assassin in the world wanting to collect, don’t bet against John Wick. When bullets run out, he resorts to just hurling rifles. Also, he is on a horse.

Laurence Fishburne and Ian McShane are back, and Anjelica Huston is now in the cipher. We’re sold.

Watch the trailer for John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, in theaters May 17, below. More stills from the film on the flip.

"I'm afraid Mr. Wick is on his own…" View the new John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum trailer now! #JohnWick3 pic.twitter.com/1jqrJHXpUn — John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum (@JohnWickMovie) January 17, 2019

Photos: Lionsgate

