J. Cole Says Recording For ‘Revenge of the Dreamers III’ Is Complete [Photos]

One of the most anticipated projects of the year is one step closer to coming to life. J. Cole has confirmed the studio sessions for a new Dreamville Records compilation are done.

As reported by Complex the North Carolina MC has announced that all the recording for the Revenge Of The Dreamers III is in the bank. He took to Twitter to express his gratitude and excitement. “The Revengers sessions are done thank you to every artist and producer that came through. I love y’all, that sh*t was beautiful. Next step, finish the songs and let the [world] feel em.”

The Revengers sessions are done thank you to every artist and producer that came through. I love y’all, that shit was beautiful. Next step, finish the songs and let the 🌎 feel em. — J. Cole (@JColeNC) January 17, 2019

While it is still unclear how the album will take shape one thing that is for certain is to expect an all-star cast of contributors. The sessions were apparently invite only and the who’s who Hip-Hop were on call.

Confirmed in the house at the Atlanta, Georgia creative assembly included Rick Ross, Swizz Beatz, Big Krit, Wale, Akon, Ludacris, T.I., and more.

I’m not gon say I’m in the room wit both of them now… cuz @RickRoss Ross in here wit us too https://t.co/3RsbTBZEZI — Wale (@Wale) January 9, 2019

Media was also invited to sit in the sessions which provided fans intel in real time as the days went by. Below is a brief video capturing what is believed to be a track featuring Ski Mask The Slump God.

#ROTD3 My mans ski was not playin last night pic.twitter.com/E5lsSEKpAN — Shawn K (@ShawnKAllDay) January 14, 2019

With vocals and beats now laid it is time for the Dreamville team to put all the pieces together. According to Cole’s manager Ibrahim Hamad they have a lot of material to narrow down from. “Just put 124 songs/ideas in a playlist on this flight and that’s not even every song on the hard drive yet #ROTD3 #Dreamville“.

Just put 124 songs/ideas in a playlist on this flight and that’s not even every song on the hard drive yet #ROTD3 #Dreamville — Ibrahim H. (@KingOfQueenz) January 17, 2019

Revenge Of The Dreamers III is slated for a summer 2019 release.

