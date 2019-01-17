CLOSE
Gladys Knight To Sing National Anthem At Super Bowl

Gladys Knight on Empire

Source: FOX / Getty

The Super Bowl in Atlanta this year is set to get a little more Atlanta flavor as Gladys Knight, the legendary soul singer is set to open the event with a rendition of the National Anthem.

“I am proud to use my voice to unite and represent our country in my hometown of Atlanta,” the 74-year-old said. “The NFL recently announced their new social justice platform Inspire Change, and I am honored to be part of its inaugural year.”

Knight will be following singers such as P!nk, Luke Bryan and Lady Gaga as anthem performers. We wonder if she’ll deliver a rendition that’s on par with Whitney Houston‘s iconic performance of the anthem at Super Bowl XXV.

Gladys Knight To Sing National Anthem At Super Bowl was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

