Space Heater Caused Fire that Killed Ohio Teen

In very sad news in Canton, Ohio, fire officials say a house fire that killed a 14-year-old boy was caused by a space heater. Christian Werstler, passed away in the Monday night accident according to MyFox28Columbus.com.

Firefighters said they found fire in the living room and the boy in a back bedroom. He was taken to a hospital in Akron where he passed away from smoke inhalation.

No other injuries were reported in the fire.

