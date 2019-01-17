CLOSE
9 O'Clock News
Grammy Performers Announced

Cardi B Birthday Bash ATL 2018

We know some of the artists that will be performing at this year’s Grammy Awards.

Shawn Mendes, Janelle Monáe and Cardi B will take the stage in a few weeks.

Camila Cabello, Dan + Shay, Post Malone, and Kacey Musgraves were also announced as performers for the ceremony.

Alicia Keys was named Grammy host earlier this week. The event will be held on Sunday, February 10th.

Photos
