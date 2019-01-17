Common is among several entertainers who are taking a stand against the NFL over the perception that the league is freezing out Colin Kaepernick due to his earlier protests. The Chicago rapper and actor says that the NFL doesn’t support Black people and still stands by Travis Scott despite the Houston artist doing the Superbowl Halftime Show.

TMZ reports:

“I ain’t with supporting the NFL,” Common told us … “They don’t really support black people.”

“Kaepernick said he’s standing up for people who are being shot down, black and brown. The NFL basically blackballed him. They’ve shown how they feel about us for real.”

Common says he respects the NFL players — his beef is squarely with the owners.

As for Travis Scott, Common says … “He’s a dope dude, but I really don’t want to support none of that stuff.”

“Travis is doing what he’s gotta do … I feel like man, I wish he wouldn’t [do the halftime show] to be honest.”

Common says he has great respect for artists like Rihanna who have reportedly turned down the NFL in a show of support to Colin.

Check out Com Sense in the video clip below.

—

Photo: WENN

No News Flash: Common Says The NFL Doesn’t Care About Black People was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: