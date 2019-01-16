CLOSE
Terry Crews On Black Women: ‘They Supported Me The Most After My Sexual Assault’

The "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" actor told Bravo's Andy Cohen that the sistas showed up for him, while too many brothas made him the butt of their jokes.

Terry Crews is showing love for the sistas, claiming that we supported him the most after he went public with being sexually assaulted.

The “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” actor told Bravo’s Andy Cohen that after he came forward about being allegedly groped by Hollywood agent Adam Venit back in 2016, he was surprised that Black women, not Black men, were the ones that had his back.

“I have to say this: the people that surprised me the most were Black women,” said Crews. “Black men did not want any part of it.”

“All my support came from Black women, straight up. And that’s kind of wild. It shocked me. It shocked my family,” he admitted to the “Watch What’s Happening Live” host.

Terry further explained why he truly believed that men would show up for him.

“I thought, here I am as a Black man saying some things that we’ve all been through, and a lot of guys [were] just like, ‘Man, you’re weak. You’re sorry. You should have hit him. You should have knocked him out. You should have did all this stuff,’” he recalled.

But Crews stressed that he now understands that Black women had more empathy and a better understanding of what it means to be violated in this type of way.

“Black women were like, ‘No, no. It doesn’t work like that.’ And I was shocked at the split within my own community. It was deep,” Crews said.

From folks like Russell Simmons asking him to stay silent about what happened to him to folks like 50 Cent making him the butt of the joke on Twitter, Terry does have a point about the lack of male support. But why he would be shocked about Black women showing up for him is interesting, given that when folks in our community are hurt, we show up for them.

Either way, it’s nice for Black women to be recognized for the work they do to uplift our brothas. Thank you Terry.

Terry Crews On Black Women: ‘They Supported Me The Most After My Sexual Assault’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

