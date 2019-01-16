CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Michael Strahan Wants To Give The Clemson Football Team A Better Meal Than Donald Trump [VIDEO]

1 reads
Leave a comment

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Celebs attend the 2018 Angel Ball in NYC

Source: Rob Rich/WENN.com / WENN

Social media still can’t get over the fact that President Donald Trump fed the championship football team the Clemson Tigers McDonald’s for their victory. While there he also made mention that the fast food was good American food.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Many were disgusted at the fact that he fed the championship team that kind of food and believe the players deserved better. Following that visit to the White House, Quavo and others have mentioned that they want to show the players more respect and feed them a better meal.

SEE ALSO: Filet-O-Struggle Plate: Trump Caters Dinner For National Champ Clemson Tigers With Fast Food

According to Huffington Post, Football Hall of Famer, Michael Strahan announced on “Good Morning America,” that he wants to buy the team a lobster dinner.

He said, “We gonna take care of you. We gonna give you the proper meal that you deserve because that was one great game, a great accomplishment.”

Strahan wants the team to make it to New York City and enjoy themselves and we hope they decide to.

Check out photos of Michael Strahan below!

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

Michael Strahan Wins The Crowd [PHOTOS]

32 photos Launch gallery

Michael Strahan Wins The Crowd [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Michael Strahan Wins The Crowd [PHOTOS]

Michael Strahan Wins The Crowd [PHOTOS]

Michael Strahan delivered the keynote speech at Women’s Empowerment 2018. The host of Good Morning America spoke candidly about the many female influences in his life and what we as a community must do to secure a brighter future. See pictures from his speech below:  

Michael Strahan Wants To Give The Clemson Football Team A Better Meal Than Donald Trump [VIDEO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Michael Strahan Wants To Give The Clemson Football…
 8 hours ago
01.16.19
City Girls Drop Explosive “Twerk” Video Featuring Cardi…
 8 hours ago
01.16.19
KIM KARDASHIAN WEST CONFIRMS THAT SHE AND KANYE…
 1 day ago
01.15.19
COMING SOON: MASTER P BIOPIC
 1 day ago
01.15.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close