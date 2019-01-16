As Future gets ready for his new album “The WIZRD” to drop this Friday, the Atlanta rapper sat down for an interview with Genius and discussed his lean habit.

“I don’t want to tell nobody I stopped drinking lean,” Future reveals, “I didn’t want to tell them because I felt like then they was going to be like ‘oh, his music changed because he ain’t drinking lean no more.’ Or, ‘I can hear it when he changing.’ And people be like ‘Damn, why don’t you even say it?’

Rappers G Herbo and Mozzy have recently put the double cup down but Future says “it’s hard when your fans are used to you being a certain type of way.”

Future Explains Why He Didn’t Want To Tell His Fans He Quit Drinking Lean was originally published on hot1079philly.com

