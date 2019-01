Amber Rose keeps on making that money.

She revealed on the Red Pill Podcast that her various Instagram posts net her $2 million a year.

Amber does a lot of sponsored posts for companies like FashionNova and diet products BoomBod and Flat Tummy Company.

She has also done posts for adult toy make Lelo.

