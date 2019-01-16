Shooting has begun on the third installment of Bad Boys called Bad Boys For Life and DJ Khaled has just been added to the cast.

Khaled broke the news on Twitter saying, “Blessed to announce that I will be joining #WillSmith and #MartinLawrence in the cast of @badboys #BadBoysForLife movie.”

Khaled also says that he has an Oscar in his sights and that the role is “only the beginning.”

No word on what role Khaled will play in the film when it opens in theaters in January of next year.

DJ Khaled Joins “Bad Boys for Life” was originally published on hot1079philly.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: