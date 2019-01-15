CLOSE
COMING SOON: MASTER P BIOPIC

MASTER P IS TAKING HIS TALENTS TO THE BIG SCREEN 

The mogul has announced via Instagram that he inked a deal with Lionsgate for a biopic about his life. The biopic is to be named ‘King of the South IceCream Man’  and will be highly anticipated. Master P is the definition of the “American Dream”. Coming from the projects in New Orleans to being one of the top ten highest grossing entertainers according to Forbes Magazine.

Fans across the country say they are excited about the success of the NWA movie and can’t wait to see the Master P movie next. He takes to Instagram and says “Salute to the kings that came before me Lil J, Uncle Luke, and Tony Draper.” so maybe we’ll see some features from them.

 

COMING SOON: MASTER P BIOPIC was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

