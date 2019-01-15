CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

KIM KARDASHIAN WEST CONFIRMS THAT SHE AND KANYE ARE EXPECTING THEIR 4TH CHILD

0 reads
Leave a comment
CONGRATS TO THE WEST FAMILY!

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are expecting their fourth child.

Kardashian confirmed the surrogate pregnancy during an appearance Monday on Bravo’s “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.”

The 38-year-old reality star says the boy will arrive “sometime soon.”

Kardashian says she got drunk on Christmas Eve and had told some people the baby would be joining their family. Daughter North is 5, son Saint is 3 and daughter Chicago is celebrating her first birthday on Tuesday.

KIM KARDASHIAN WEST CONFIRMS THAT SHE AND KANYE ARE EXPECTING THEIR 4TH CHILD was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
KIM KARDASHIAN WEST CONFIRMS THAT SHE AND KANYE…
 6 hours ago
01.15.19
COMING SOON: MASTER P BIOPIC
 6 hours ago
01.15.19
Broadway Legend Carol Channing Dead at 97
 7 hours ago
01.15.19
Alicia Keys To Host The 61st Annual GRAMMY…
 10 hours ago
01.15.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close