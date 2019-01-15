Alicia Keys To Host The 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards [VIDEO]

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

The 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards are set to air Sunday, Feb 10th and finally announced the host. R&B singer and “The Voice” coach, Alicia Keys will host the show and is pretty excited about it.

Alicia has attended the show for many years as well as earned 15 GRAMMY Awards. According to Entertainment Tonight, the singer doesn’t have plans to reach out to the pasts host LL Cool J or James Corden.

When asked about how she felt about the opportunity she said, “This is my first time. I am thrilled! It’s a little bit of a second home to me. And I feel so blessed to be able to be coming now, just in support of so many amazing people that are honored — especially so many women that are [going to be] honored — and are gonna be celebrated that night.”

Moreover the singer posted a video of when she found out and all the prep she’s gone through for the big show. We can’t wait to see what “This Girl On Fire” has in store for us at the GRAMMY Awards.

Check out 10 things to know about Alicia Keys below!

10 Things To Know About Alicia Keys 10 photos Launch gallery 10 Things To Know About Alicia Keys 1. She has won 15 Grammy’s Source: 1 of 10 2. Alicia Keys real name is Alicia Augello Cook. Source: 2 of 10 3. She wanted her stage name to be Alicia “Wilde” until her manager convinced her otherwise. Source: 3 of 10 4. She started playing the piano at the age of 7 and wrote her first song at 14 years old. Source: 4 of 10 5. She went to Colombia University but left before graduation to pursue her career in music. Source: 5 of 10 6. Most of the songs from her 2001 album “Song In A Minor” are not actual in A minor Source: 6 of 10 7. In 2010 Keys and her husband Swizz Beats adopted a village in Soweto. Source: 7 of 10 8. In 2016, Keys decided to stop wearing make-up after the #NoMakeUp movement came out. Source: 8 of 10 9. She ran a full marathon, yes full in Athens, Greece in 2006. Source: 9 of 10 10. She is the co-founder of Keep A Child Alive an organization that provides medical resources for people living with HIV/Aids in Africa. Source: 10 of 10 Skip ad Continue reading 10 Things To Know About Alicia Keys 10 Things To Know About Alicia Keys Today is Alicia Keys birthday! In honor of the Girl On Fire singer, here are 10 facts about her.

