Gary’s Tea: Mary J. Blige Is Breathtaking In Birthday Bikini Photos, Diddy Is Done With Cassie & More

In the words of Mary J. Blige, “Don’t need no hateration, holleration in this dancery,” as the singer celebrated her 48th birthday. She showed out on social media in her bikini on a boat with friends and no worries.

Gary With Da Tea mentioned that the singer looked happier than ever after divorcing her husband, Kendu Isaacs. To some Blige lost weight and we hope she plans on working on some music after celebrating.

Diddy might of been going through the motions after breaking up with his ex-girlfriend, Cassie, but he’s over it now. Cassie has been showing off her new boyfriend, Alex Fine and the two look happy together.

This past weekend Diddy even liked that photo of the two love birds, which many thought it was shady of him.

