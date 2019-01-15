Damon Wayans Jr Shared That His Dad Did Coke!

For some odd reason, Damon Wayans Jr. decided to share with the world that his father, and co-creator of the iconic show, In Living Color, used to do cocaine back in the day!

Wayans Jr shared this tweet, saying, “My dad told me he used to do coke back in the day. Which makes sense, because as a kid I remember him being really fun like at midnight.”

The tweet was met with lots of likes and retweets. Even Oshea Jackson Jr chimed in saying how funny it was.

