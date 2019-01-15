CLOSE
Iyanla Vanzant Admits She Failed DMX

Black Girls Rock! 2016 - Show

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Iyanla Vanzant knows how to admit when she is wrong. She recently admitted that she failed rapper DMX on his 2013 appearance on her show, Iyanla: Fix My Life, according to HipHopWired.com

Ruff Ryders Reunion Concert - Brooklyn, NY

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

DMX is reportedly getting out of jail very soon and wants to go back on Iyanla’s show for a do-over, which she is allegedly open to. The last time X appeared on the show it ended with him yelling at her in front of his son and telling her to “shut the F**k up.”

Vanzant says the altercation wasn’t all X’s fault. She told PageSix.com that X reached out recently. “The last thing I said to [him] was, ‘You will never have the opportunity to speak to me again.’ But that was before I realized that I failed him. I failed him by not following the Holy Spirit to do what I’m supposed to do. I did what [the show’s] production [team] wanted. I had a very clear path for every single guest.”

Would you tune in for the second go around?

 

