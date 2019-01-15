CLOSE
Nas Calls Out Jay-Z Over R. Kelly Collab In Old 2002 Interview With Wendy Williams [Video]

Nasty Nas Had A Lot To Say About The Best Of Both Worlds...

Is it time for Jay-Z to speak on his past with R. Kelly?

Jigga recorded not one but two albums with the embattled R&B singer. Even then it didn’t come without controversy, and no we are not talking about the issues between the two superstars. Some wondered why with Hov do an album and tour with the Kelly even though at the time he was dealing with statutory rape allegations plus the Aaliyah situation hanging over his head.

[caption id="attachment_3020856" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: Donaldson Collection / Getty[/caption] John Legend and Wendy Williams were the only celebrities to participate in the Surviving R. Kelly documentary on Lifetime. According to executive producer Dream Hampton, the likes of Jay Z, Questlove, Erykah Badu, Mary J. Blige and all said no. Not because they stand with Kelly per say, but because they just didn’t want to touch it. “I asked Jay-Z, I asked Mary J. Blige, I asked Lil Kim, Erykah Badu, Dave Chappelle…I mean, most people just don’t want to touch it. I remember Ahmir [”Questlove” Thompson] was like, ‘I would do anything for you but I can’t do this.’ It’s not because they support him, it’s because it’s so messy and muddy. It’s that turning away that has allowed this to go on.” The first part of the documentary aired last night with commentary from Legend, condemning R. Kelly for the heinous acts he committed against young girls. The Grammy award winning artist was praised for having the courage to be involved. But Legend didn’t feel any risk being involved, he called it an “easy decision.” “To everyone telling me how courageous I am for appearing in the doc, it didn’t feel risky at all. I believe these women and don’t give a fuck about protecting a serial child rapist. Easy decision.,” he tweeted. The Twittersphere is up in arms about the documentary and refusing to let R. Kelly get away with the heinous crimes he committed against young Black girls. See their tweets below:

Rapper Nas, who had issues with Jay-Z in the early 2000s was one of the people who questioned out loud why would Jay work with Kells. On the Wendy Williams radio show (yes, Wendy had a very popular radio show at one time), Nas went in and questioned what Jay may have seen in the studio,

“Yeah, I could have shown the R. Kelly video that everybody’s talking about. Made fun of it. Jay’s hanging out with him. When Jay and (Kelly) were in there doing Best Of Both Worlds you can’t tell me he didn’t see a 14-year old girl come into the studio and sit on R. Kelly’s lap. You can’t tell me when he was working on that album he ain’t never saw no 14-year-old girl come in the vicinity.”

Now we know things are all good between Jay-Z and Nas now but man… It may be time for Jigga to answer some questions.

RELATED: Damon Dash Storms Off Red Carpet Due To ‘Surviving R. Kelly’ Questions, Allegedly

RELATED: Kanye West Coons & Capes It Up For R. Kelly During Sunday Service Event

Nas Calls Out Jay-Z Over R. Kelly Collab In Old 2002 Interview With Wendy Williams [Video] was originally published on kysdc.com

