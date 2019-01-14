Why Keyshia Cole And Daniel Gibson Still Aren’t Divorced

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
| 01.14.19
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Keyshia Cole and Daniel Gibson are a pretty hot topic after this weekend fans found out they were still married. The couple exchanged vows in 2011 and in 2014 she filed for divorce.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

The two allegedly broke up after Daniel allegedly cheated on her. During their marriage they had their son, which continues to be a battle as well.

Gary With Da Tea mentioned that shady paperwork filed by Daniel’s attorney led them to not getting a divorce. When Keyshia went back to file more paperwork she said it was because of irreconcilable differences.

SEE ALL: Keyshia Cole Threatens To Fight Another Woman Over Her New Boyfriend [EXCLUSIVE]

Daniel fired back and now wants Keyshia to give him spousal support as well as sole custody of their child.

The judge for their case claims that it will be tossed out if the two don’t finalize certain decisions.

See photos of Keyshia Cole over the years below.

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

14 Pics Of Keyshia Cole Over The Years (PHOTOS)

14 photos Launch gallery

14 Pics Of Keyshia Cole Over The Years (PHOTOS)

Continue reading 14 Pics Of Keyshia Cole Over The Years (PHOTOS)

14 Pics Of Keyshia Cole Over The Years (PHOTOS)

Why Keyshia Cole And Daniel Gibson Still Aren’t Divorced was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Netflix Working With Software Company That Could Possibly…
 17 hours ago
01.14.19
BLAC CHYNA AND ALEXIS SKY GO AT IT!!!!
 18 hours ago
01.14.19
Celebrity Astrology Experts Reveal The Four Worst Zodiac…
 18 hours ago
01.14.19
Blac Youngsta Facing Attempted Murder In Young Dolph…
 18 hours ago
01.14.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close