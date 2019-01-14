J. Cole Brings Out Some Heavy Hitters In Hip Hop For “Revenge of the Dreamers” III Studio Session

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

J. Cole fans get ready because the rapper has some amazing rappers on “Revenge of the Dreamers” III. Headkrack mentioned that this weekend Big Krit, Rick Ross, T.I. and more put down tracks.

There is no word on when the album will come out, but we are super excited about what will happen next.

In other news, Rae Sremmurd allegedly broke up this weekend, but things have changed. Slim Jxmmi posted several tweets that he was going solo and now their back together.

This morning the band wrote about sticking together.

Brothers gonna be brothers, it’s SREMMLIFE forever 💜🤞🏽 — Rae Sremmurd (@RaeSremmurd) January 12, 2019

How Twitter reacted when Rae Sremmurd broke up.

