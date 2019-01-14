J. Cole Brings Out Some Heavy Hitters In Hip Hop For “Revenge of the Dreamers” III Studio Session

01.14.19
J. Cole fans get ready because the rapper has some amazing rappers on “Revenge of the Dreamers” III. Headkrack mentioned that this weekend Big Krit, Rick Ross, T.I. and more put down tracks.

There is no word on when the album will come out, but we are super excited about what will happen next.

In other news, Rae Sremmurd allegedly broke up this weekend, but things have changed. Slim Jxmmi posted several tweets that he was going solo and now their back together.

This morning the band wrote about sticking together.

How Twitter reacted when Rae Sremmurd broke up.

Of all the young Hip-Hop acts out today, Rae Sremmurd has enjoyed a number of chart-topping moments as a duo. However, a cryptic tweet from Slim Jxmmi seems to suggest the crew is no more. "I'm not Rae Sremmurd I'm slim jxmmi and ima sink or swim by myself," Jxmmi wrote in a now-deleted tweet. While it was clear that Swae Lee was becoming the breakout star of the two, it didn't seem to put much distance between them as a crew despite the triple Sremm Life 3 album that featured solo efforts and a joint effort from them both. In a series of messages captured by Boots Blog in a tweet, Jxmmi seems to confirm he's moving on from the crew despite claims from Swae Lee just last week that the crew is still very much intact. On Instagram, Slim Jxmmi once again goes for the mysterious, posting an image reading "Rip slim Jxm" and that a project is dropping some time this year. As one can imagine considering the news that Lil Uzi Vert is out the game, Twitter fans aren't taking the news too well as evidenced by the reaction below.

