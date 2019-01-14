Travis Scott will be performing at this year’s Super Bowl halftime show along with Big Boi and Maroon 5. Although there were reports that Jay Z and more were trying to talk him out of it, Scott said yes to the appearance…under one condition.

Scott, recently criticized for his stance on Mike Brown’s death, had the NFL donate to the social justice group Dream Corps. “I back anyone who takes a stand for what they believe in,” Scott said in a statement, according to HighSnobiety. “I know being an artist that it’s in my power to inspire. So before confirming the Super Bowl halftime performance, I made sure to partner with the NFL on this important donation. I am proud to support Dream Corps and the work they do that will hopefully inspire and promote change.”

Check out Dream Corps here and let us know if you’re cool with Scott performing following the NFL’s donation? The Super Bowl goes down in Atlanta on February 3.

Photo: WENN

Travis Scott Agreed To Perform At The Super Bowl Under This Condition… was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: