Iyanla Vanzant Admits She Failed DMX

It seems Iyanla Vanzant and DMX, or Earl as she calls him, are about to mend some broken fences. According to a new report, the rapper would like a Fix My Life “do-over” when he’s released from prison later this month and Vanzant is open to it.

DMX appeared on Vanzant’s show back in 2013. When the life coach sat down with X and his son to try and discuss the rapper’s drug addiction, all hell broke loose. X ended up telling Vanzant to “shut the f*ck up” and more, later telling TMZ “Iyanla set the whole thing up to make me look bad for ratings,” adding, “That lady is toxic…my last words to her were that she can suck my d*ck and she still can.”

But it looks like they may be able to work things out after all, as Vanzant says the altercation wasn’t all X’s fault. She told Page Six that X reached out recently. “The last thing I said to [him] was, ‘You will never have the opportunity to speak to me again.’ But that was before I realized that I failed him,” she told the publication.

How exactly did she fail him? Vanzant also reportedly told Page Six, “I failed him by not following the Holy Spirit to do what I’m supposed to do. I did what [the show’s] production [team] wanted. I had a very clear path for every single guest.”

