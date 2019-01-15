Pastor Facing 10 Years In Prison For Stealing $35,000 From Congregation

Pastor Donald Lee Reynolds was a pastor at High Plains Ministry in North Dakota.

According to a police report, Reynolds stole nearly $35,000 from his congregation over a 14-year-period. Now he’s facing a decade in prison for his actions.

According to the Grand Folks Herald, “A criminal complaint filed in late October alleges he stole $34,668. Evangelical Lutheran Church in America Bishop Terry Brandt of the Eastern North Dakota Synod in Fargo confirmed the document refers to funds allegedly stolen from the High Plains Ministry, a congregation of six churches in northeast North Dakota that consolidated in 2004.”

He had been a pastor with the High Plains Ministry since it was formed. It oversees Lutheran churches in Edmore, Nekoma, Adams, Lawton, Fairdale and Doyon, North Dakota. He resigned as High Plains Ministry pastor when he was confronted with the allegations last June.

