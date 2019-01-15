Filet-O-Struggle Plate: Trump Caters Dinner For National Champ Clemson Tigers With Fast Food

Donald Trump held an event for the Clemson Tigers on Monday night, largely to celebrate the Tigers victory over the Alabama Crimson Tide to claim the school’s third national title and second in three years. However, since the government is currently on a shutdown due to Trump’s refusal to budge on a border wall, there was no chef in the White House to prepare a meal for the National Champions.

Instead, Trump “personally paid” for 300 hamburgers and assorted fast food from McDonald’s, Burger King, Wendy’s and Domino’s Pizza. And decided that due to the Democrats refusal to give him his desired $5.7 billion for the wall — that it was their fault the Clemson kids got a bunch of food that was a) probably cold and b) definitely worse than what they usually eat in the dining halls on campus.

News: Due to the government shutdown, President Trump is personally paying for the meals that will be provided to the Clemson team during their celebration tonight, CNN has learned. Trump said he's serving "McDonald's, Wendy's and Burger King's with some pizza." WH statement: pic.twitter.com/SAae2dSuMr — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) January 14, 2019

Trust, it’s even more hilariously cheap with video.

Here’s a video I shot of President Trump showing off his 300 hamburgers. pic.twitter.com/P06S6I5w07 — Hunter Walker (@hunterw) January 14, 2019

POTUS serving only the best in fast food. “Our nutrionist must be having a fit” Clemson player says pic.twitter.com/7MXRpvIkIA — Brian J. Karem (@BrianKarem) January 14, 2019

“If it’s American I like it. It’s all American stuff,” Trump says, of table piled with burgers from McD's, Wendy’s, and Burger King. Another held Domino's and fries, per pool. Clemson players entered as White House band played a jazz rendition of Michael Jackson’s Billie Jean. https://t.co/gIl8MjDl3t — Alex Leary (@learyreports) January 14, 2019

Unbelievable. The crazy thing about it? McDonald’s is currently running a 2 for $5 special on Big Macs and Filet-O-Fish’s and Wendy’s already has the Four For Four value menu. He probably got all of the food on the cheap.

RELATED: Federal Workers Will Receive Retroactive Pay After Shutdown

RELATED: Black Woman Fights Off Rude White McDonald’s Customer, Customer Gets Arrested [VIDEO]

RELATED: Despite Government Shutdown, White House Says Tax Refunds Will Go Out

Filet-O-Struggle Plate: Trump Caters Dinner For National Champ Clemson Tigers With Fast Food was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: