BLAC CHYNA AND ALEXIS SKY GO AT IT!!!!

WHEW CHILE! BLACCHYNA AND ALEXIS SKY ARE SOMETHING ELSE!

#Blacchyna and #Alexissky evidently had pressure this past weekend at Blac Chyna’s VIP Section. It didn’t end there though. Love & Hip Hop star #Alexissky goes to instagram to tell her spill of the situation. Sky says she was not doing anything at all when #Blacchyna came over and threw a drink on her after repeatedly telling her to get up.

Videos have shown #Alexissky chasing #Blacchyna throughout the venue until she was kicked out but that sure didn’t stop her either!

Sky also proceeded to make several posts on IG threatening #Blacchyna and telling her to “pull up.” #Blacchyna has not yet responded so we will stay updated on just how far this altercation will go .

