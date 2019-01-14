via Bossip.com:
Hip Hop Mogul Master P took to Instagram to announce a huge partnership deal with Lionsgate to produce his first biopic “King of the South IceCream Man.” P briefly talked about the film, promising it would be bigger and better than “Straight Outta Compton”, which was a huge commercial success and grossed over $200 Million worldwide.
It’s been reported that Tyger Williams (Menace 2 Society) has signed on to be involved in the film.
Today we made history! Signed one of the biggest deals with LionsGate for the Master P biopic “King of the South IceCream Man”⚜️Salute to the kings that came before me Lil J, Uncle Luke, and Tony Draper. God is good to be able to be alive and tell your story, and have it written by Tyger Williams who did Menace to society. Movies..Movies…Movies 🎥 Go to Moneyatti.com to get that new drip💧 #WeAllWeGot
Big salute to Master P, a Hip Hop legend still making boss moves in the game.
Make ‘Em Say Unghhh: Master P Announces Mega-Deal With Lionsgate Studios To Produce Biopic was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com