WTFasho: Why Do You Think They Call Her A BIG DUMMY?

An Ohio woman was laughed out of court and into jail when she arrived to answer drug charges carrying a wild array of illegal substances.

Elizabeth D. Wilson was busted last week when she walked into court with a backpack that contained dozens of pills, including ecstasy and painkillers, as well as a bag of pot and a pipe containing meth residue.

The 31-year-old was charged with possession of dangerous drugs with the intent to sell, distribute or deliver, among other crimes. (Peoria Journal-Star)

WTFasho: Why Do You Think They Call Her A BIG DUMMY? was originally published on rnbcincy.com

Photos
