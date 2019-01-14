According to the Columbus Divison of Police on Friday, January 11, 2019, a gun was confiscated from a kindergartner at Africentric School.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
CPD’s Gun Crimes Unit is investigating a situation after an Africentric staff member was called and alerted that a 6-year-old was walking into the school with a heavy object in his pants. Since Africentric is a K-12 school the CPD High School Resouce Officer was alerted and the gun was confiscated from the child at the school doors.
The Columbus Police have stated publically on their Facebook page that child will not be charged because of his age, but are asking parents to please secure in their homes for the safety of their families and children.
GUN CONFISCATED FROM KINDERGARTNER
The Latest:
- WTFasho: Why Do You Think They Call Her A BIG DUMMY?
- Gun Confiscated from Ohio Kindergartner
- ‘RHOAS11’ Recap: Eva Plans An Apology Trip To Tokyo
- CONTEST: Win a $250 Gold Star Chili Gift Card
- Soulja Boy Insists He’s Not a Crackhead, Invites Haters To His D*ck
- A$AP Ant Has Gone Solo, Leaves A$AP Mob
- Nah, Bruh: R. Kelly Denied Concert Permit In Springfield, Illinois
- Mystikal Still In Jail Awaiting Rape Trial, Could Get Bail Next Week
- No More Sremm? Slim Jxmmi Cryptically Tweets Rae Sremmurd Has Split And Teases New Album
- Missy Elliott 1st Female Rapper Inducted Into Songwriter’s Hall Of Fame
Gun Confiscated from Ohio Kindergartner was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com